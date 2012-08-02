Jimmer Fredette & Justin Timberlake Met As Kids

08.02.12 6 years ago

Justin Timberlake came from humble beginnings in Tennessee to take over the hearts and minds of teenagers in America in the late 1990s. Jimmer Fredette arrived unheralded at BYU from upstate New York before turning Utah upside down in 2011. Okay, while the stories don’t follow quite the same arc, there is this: Fredette and JT met in the 1990s, according to a tweet from the Kings’ second-year guard.

While Timberlake is definitely in the middle of his run in the ’90s here, young Fredette wouldn’t appear to be the player likely to be most associated with Pistol Pete Maravich in college. To contrast that, Fredette added a shot of the pair at the ESPY Awards in 2011. Just in case you needed proof this was taken in the ’90s, JT is rocking a Kangol T-shirt.

H/t Big Lead and Jimmer.

