Jimmer Fredette Believes He’d Thrive With How The NBA Has Evolved Since He Last Played

08.03.18 2 hours ago

Jimmer Fredette still has some big fans despite his relatively minor impact on the NBA. The former BYU standout can certainly shoot the basketball, especially from long range, but much of his career has been delegated to playing overseas.

Fredette last played for the Knicks in 2016, but he’s also seen occasional time with the Pelicans and Kings, who drafted him in 2011. His absence from the NBA, though, hasn’t slowed the enthusiasm for his game from many hoops fans, and even some former NBA players. Former Kings big man Jack Cooley told Jody Gennesy of Desert News that he’s skeptical enough hoops players are talented enough to keep Fredette out of the NBA at this point. Cooley raved about playing with Fredette and said his performances overseas and in The Basketball Tournament should earn him another shot at playing in the Association.

