Getty Image

Jimmy Butler’s free agency decision has loomed large ever since the Philadelphia 76ers traded to acquire him from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The question appeared to boil down to whether Philly would give him a five-year max contract offer, which Butler has been adamant he’s wanted, or if it would give him less and lead to him testing the market.

We ultimately got our answer, but there’s a twist. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Butler is headed to the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade.

Miami is finalizing a sign-and-trade with Philadelphia to acquire Jimmy Butler, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Both Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic report that prized Heat wing Josh Richardson is headed to Philly in the deal.