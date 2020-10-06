The Heat Have Embraced All Of Jimmy Butler And Are Reaping The Rewards

Imagine a horizon, pre-dawn. Now imagine a sun slowly lifting up from behind, its fingers of light reaching up toward the sky, a bright eventuality. The sun’s Jimmy Butler, flashing a smile over his shoulder, lifting for a pull-up jumper while his whole body curves to follow. Now picture the moon, still high in the clean dawn sky, blanching with the sun’s rising but hanging stubbornly around, unmistakeable. The moon’s Jimmy Butler, too. While we’re at it, so’s the horizon. A steady, spanning progression impossible to gain on, tapering where the human eye gets hazy looking back or squints in limited future sight.

He’s the scudding clouds, any birds lazily looping by, and the shadows soon stretching away from whatever’s in the sun’s way. By now you’re beginning to see the nature of this analogy much in the same way you’ve seen, as Butler proliferates in the playoffs, what’s been there all along. As a player his is not one role over another, by necessity he’s run the gamut of fits that have given his game an entirely environmental feel. He’s become every day only in the way we tend to relegate with familiarity the habits and landscape of routine, but now, in the light of a particularly dazzling morning, an emphatic 40-point, 11 rebound, 13 assist NBA Finals triple-double, the everyday becomes surprising enough to snatch the breath from you.

Butler has spent a career getting here. The same ten years his draft contemporaries — Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson — did, who ascended faster, maybe brighter for a time, throttled our gazes away from the league’s more rhythmic landscape shifting with its regular seasons where Butler was working to become not just the life-giving star to a franchise, not its necessary longevity, or the keeper of its history, handed off to him whole so that he might realize its future, but all of it, the entire ecosystem.

In a media scrum between Games 3 and 4 of the Finals, Butler looked languid as he offered a glimpse into this full scope of his game as an ideal through what “winning basketball” looks like.

“I think they know what buttons to press to get me to play the way that they want me to play,” he said. “I don’t think that’s winning basketball all the time. I don’t. I think winning basketball is Duncan’s [Robinson] going to go off for six or seven threes, Tyler [Herro] can do that, K [Kendrick] Nunn can do that, Jae’s [Crowder] going to have a big night, we’re all locked in defensively. To me those are the best wins. We celebrate every win, but when somebody else has a great night that nobody expected,” he gives a small shrug, almost apologetic in what it acknowledges, that the record win he’d given the Heat counts less than the idealistic team win he’s just then imagining, “I love it.”

In ten years he’s toured the NBA, his moves not proof of a problem but a honed determination enforced with every shift to find the perfect fit. Not all players are afforded the autonomy needed to be this exacting, to not settle in a profession when there’s no guarantee of what, if anything, is next. In the time and ground he’s covered moving from Chicago to Minnesota to Philadelphia to Miami, Butler has grown exceptional at gauging scope, playing a much longer game. But in tracking every potential move, whether in the scope of his career or in 48 minutes on the floor, Butler less readily assigns himself the self-importance that his contemporaries in NBA stardom do. It isn’t a matter of modesty as much as it is the symptom of the inherent restlessness that has pushed his game to evolve incredibly evenly. In his first regular season with Miami, Butler was averaging the most consistent points per game since he played in Chicago and recording career-high rebounds and assists, yet his game was regularly described as “quiet.” In the postseason it came as a surprise to some, even those calling the games, that Butler was not only shooting well but shooting at all. That he was elevating himself as a singular entity, a shooter, instead of everything, all at once.

Catching his breath on court after Miami’s Game 3 win Butler was asked how the Heat reset the series, “I think we realized that we belong,” he said, adding, “that they can be beat.” The Lakers fallibility had been something the Heat did not seem aware of through the first two games of the series, and while crucial, it was the bit on belonging that Butler circled back to the next day.

Asked if there was a moment he could remember where he changed his own expectations of himself, Butler recalled his time in Chicago alongside Luol Deng and Ronnie Brewer who assured him he would make his mark on the league. “You deserve to be here, you belong here,” he remembered them telling him, “And that’s when I really started to be like, you know what? If these guys are telling me that, they’ve been here longer than I have, they know what it takes, that’s when I started thinking you know what, maybe you can become a decent player in this league.”