Jimmy Butler Challenged Lou Williams To Play 1-On-1 For $100K After Their All-Star Spat

#Los Angeles Clippers #Jimmy Butler #NBA All Star Game
02.23.18 2 weeks ago

Getty Image

A general rule in life is to not say anything unless you can back it up. In the case of Clippers guard Lou Williams, Jimmy Butler is more than eager to see if he’s prepared to back up his claims.

Many thought Williams was more than deserving of a spot in the All-Star Game last week, though he was ultimately passed over by the coaches and even saw others get named as injury replacements instead of him. Then the game came on Sunday, and Butler had the curious distinction of being the only player to not play in the game.

Butler claimed afterward that it was simply a matter of fatigue, but many weren’t buying it and considered it disrespectful to players like Williams and others who were borderline snubs and would’ve leaped at the opportunity to participate in the NBA’s annual midseason event.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Jimmy Butler#NBA All Star Game
TAGSJIMMY BUTLERLos Angeles ClippersLou WilliamsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESNBA ALL-STAR GAMENBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP