A general rule in life is to not say anything unless you can back it up. In the case of Clippers guard Lou Williams, Jimmy Butler is more than eager to see if he’s prepared to back up his claims.

Many thought Williams was more than deserving of a spot in the All-Star Game last week, though he was ultimately passed over by the coaches and even saw others get named as injury replacements instead of him. Then the game came on Sunday, and Butler had the curious distinction of being the only player to not play in the game.

Butler claimed afterward that it was simply a matter of fatigue, but many weren’t buying it and considered it disrespectful to players like Williams and others who were borderline snubs and would’ve leaped at the opportunity to participate in the NBA’s annual midseason event.