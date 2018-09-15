Jimmy Butler Will Meet With The Timberwolves For An ‘Honest Discussion’ About His Future

#Jimmy Butler
09.15.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Tom Thibodeau is having an interesting summer putting together the next edition of the Minnesota Timberwolves, but suddenly, there are questions about whether that will include Jimmy Butler.

Butler is reportedly meeting with Thibodeau and other team officials about his future with the franchise, as the two sides apparently need to have an “honest discussion.” The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski reported about the meeting on Saturday.

The report was soon confirmed by another Athletic source, Shams Charinia, who also confirmed those in attendance.

