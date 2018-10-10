Getty Image

Jimmy Butler is still with the Minnesota Timberwolves despite the fact he requested a trade a few weeks ago. Well, if you ask Butler, he made it clear a few times that he doesn’t see a long-term future with the team before his trade request, but as we know now, Butler wants out.

The issue is Butler isn’t the kind of guy who wants to sit out when he could play, so despite the weirdness surrounding his current situation, reports indicate he’s going to take the floor once he’s fully ready to return following offseason wrist surgery. On Wednesday, Butler took an apparent step towards a return to the Timberwolves, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported he went through a practice with the team.

Jimmy Butler practiced with the Timberwolves today, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 10, 2018

Wojnarowski’s news comes after Anthony Tolliver was … let’s say non-committal about whether Butler took the floor with his teammates on Wednesday.