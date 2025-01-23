Jimmy Butler is still a member of the Miami Heat. This is despite the fact that he clearly wants a trade, the Heat seem like they want to get rid of him, and he has at least one team desperate to bring him on board in the Phoenix Suns, which would presumably give Butler a lucrative contract extension once the summer rolls around if they pulled off the very difficult deal to get him on board.

The tough thing for Phoenix is their paths to acquiring Butler are pretty narrow, and as this has dragged on, there’s been reporting that indicates Butler would be open to going anywhere if it meant getting out of Miami. As it turns out, though, there is an exception to this, according to Marc Spears.

“I was told today from someone close to the situation that his wishlist is just out of Miami,” Spears said on NBA Today. “With the exception to Memphis. Doesn’t wanna go to Memphis … but he does wanna finish his career wherever he goes.”

Now, it is interesting that Memphis gets this distinction, although it’s fair to assume that Butler wouldn’t want to go to a team in the middle of a complete rebuild like Washington or Utah. Still, Butler would presumably be a pretty good fit on the Grizzlies, which have been looking for a wing to slide in alongside Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. forever, so it’s interesting that this is the one place that he specifically does not want to go. But then again, it’s Jimmy Butler, so perhaps this is all a Jedi mind trick to get Pat Riley to send him to Memphis.