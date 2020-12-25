Jimmy Butler Will Not Return Against The Pelicans With Ankle Soreness

It’s Christmas, and that means a full slate of NBA action, in keeping with the holiday tradition that, in many people’s minds, marks the unofficial start of the season. And with the season just tipping off earlier this week thanks to an adjusted schedule, it’s even truer than usual.

The Miami Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans got us started off on Christmas morning with the first of five games throughout the day, and it didn’t take long for them to get things going on the right foot in the first, behind a Christmas day record six three-pointers from Duncan Robinson to take a healthy lead into halftime.

But they’ll have to go the rest of the way without their best player in tow, as Jimmy Butler will reportedly sit out the rest of the game with a sore ankle.

Miami’s Jimmy Butler (right ankle stiffness) will not return to the game vs. the Pelicans. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 25, 2020

This appears to be nothing more than a precautionary measure this early in the season, but we’ll continue to monitor the situation for updates. Butler left the game with four points, five assists, and six rebounds, as Robinson and Bam Adebayo continue to lead the way for Miami.