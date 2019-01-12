The Mavs Reportedly Fear JJ Barea Suffered A Torn Achilles Against The Timberwolves

Rookie sensation Luka Doncic put on a show for the Mavs on Friday night in their 119-115 win against the Timberwolves, dropping 29 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds and hitting multiple clutch shots down the stretch that once again showcased a premier talent playing well beyond his years.

The win pulled Dallas to within three games of the eighth and final playoff spot in the West, a rather enviable position to be in given the tempered expectations headed into the season.

But it wasn’t all good news. Midway through the fourth quarter, J.J. Barea went down hard after a drive to the basket, immediately clutching what appeared to be his right Achilles tendon. He eventually had to be helped to locker room and did not return.

