J.J. Culver, Jarrett’s Younger Brother, Dropped 100 Points In A College Game

The Culver family has some serious hoopers in it. Jarrett Culver was one of the best players in all of college basketball last season for national title game participants Texas Tech, and he was able to parlay his big campaign into becoming the No. 6 selection in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

His younger brother, J.J., can apparently really play, too. The younger Culver, a senior at NAIA Wayland Baptist, is a reigning first-team NAIA All-American, but he managed to outdo himself on Tuesday night, when he put forth a 100-point outing against Southwestern Adventist. His squad unsurprisingly won, 124-60, thanks in large part to his performance.

“It’s just a dream come true,” Culver said, per Shehan Jeyarajah of TexasBasketball.com. “I put in a lot of work over the summer, ran a lot trying to prepare. It was a dream come true, I was just trying to do my best. I’ve just got to thank God and my coaches and teammates.”

Culver became the second player in NAIA history to hit the 100-point mark. As the game’s highlights showed, Culver was able to do essentially whatever he wanted.

You will not be surprised to learn that Culver’s box score was nothing short of comical. His 100 points came on 34-for-62 shooting with a 12-for-33 clip from deep and makes on 20 of his 27 free throws. No other teammate had more than three shots — Southwestern Adventist attempted 77 fields goals all game — he had the school record for scoring by halftime, and for good measure, he chipped in nine rebounds and an assist.

Culver knocked down his first six shots and his first five free throws to get to 21 points barely five minutes into the game. Things just escalated from there. Culver scored the Pioneers’ first 42 points in 12 minutes on 24 shots. The school record, by the way, was 50. Culver had 51 at halftime.

“My teammates noticed and just kept saying to keep going, so I told them I would,” Culver said.

As the older brother, it’s now Jarrett’s responsibility to do whatever he can to get one over on his younger bro. He’ll get the chance to try to do just that on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns, but admittedly, it’s dang near impossible to do something as impressive as hitting the century mark in a game.