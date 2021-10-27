JJ Redick Will Join ESPN As An NBA Analyst

JJ Redick’s NBA career came to an end last month when the veteran sharpshooter decided he did not want to pursue a 16th year in the league. Redick has plenty of off-court pursuits to keep him in the public eye, and on Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that he’s adding something else to his to-do list.

Redick is slated to join ESPN as an NBA analyst. He’ll kick things off as a studio analyst on Nov. 3, and according to the Worldwide Leader, Redick will also serve as an in-game analyst on a few occasions.

In a statement, Redick expressed his excitement about the new gig.

“After 15 years in the NBA, I am excited to take what I have learned on the court and be able to provide my insight and strong opinions about the game I love,” Redick said. “I am thrilled to have found a place on the biggest platform in sports, ESPN. I look forward to starting my post-playing career with such an incredible organization.”

Beyond his new television pursuits, Redick has long been a podcaster, as he began hosting shows back in 2015 and now serves as the host of The Old Man and the Three. Additionally, Redick started the company ThreeFourTwo productions in 2020.

Following a prolific college basketball career at Duke that saw him named the consensus national player of the year in 2006, Redick was drafted by the Orlando Magic and had pit stops with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Dallas Mavericks. For his career, Redick averaged 12.8 points per game and connected on 41.5 percent of his attempts from three.