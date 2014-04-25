Joakim Noah Gets Into Cursing Match With Head Of Wizards Security

The Bulls have been hugely disappointing in their two home losses to the Washington Wizards, and today they’ll attempt to avoid the dreaded 3-0 hole by stealing a game back in Washington’s Verizon center. The frustration was evident when 2014 Defensive Player of the Year Joakim Noah got into an expletive-laden argument with the Wizards head of security at Chicago’s shootaround earlier today.

It seems the verbal back-and-forth stemmed from a disagreement over court time this morning as the two teams prepare for Game 3.

Joakim Noah and Wizards security manager Jackie Miles got into a back-and-forth exchange of expletives. Miles came onto the Verizon Center hardwood and started screaming for Bulls players to exit so the Wizards could start their shootaround. Noah is usually the last Bull off the court in shootarounds, going through his morning routine, and wasn’t having any of it. Noah told Miles, “Get the [bleep] out of here, I’m not done … get the [bleep] out of here.’’ Miles started firing back with, “Don’t [bleeping] talk to me that way,’’ and then again telling Noah to leave the court. It didn’t stop there, as the two went back-and-forth for at least another minute, while Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau was addressing the media just off the court.

This isn’t the first imbroglio between Jackie Miles and the Bulls this year. Miles was just as loud and abrasive about the Bulls leaving the practice court at shootaround during a Chicago visit to the Verizon Center on Jan. 17.

Nick Friedell of ESPN Chicago relays that Miles also got into it with a Chicago-based reporter before the same game, probably stemming from his caustic attitude towards the Bulls as they were going through the paces on the hardwood that day.

We’re not sure if this is Miles’ modus operandi, or a tactic he’e employing to mess with Wiz opponents, but it highlights how big tonight’s meeting is for both teams.

We’re guessing Joakim might be even more fired up than usual — if that’s even possible. But Chicago’s dependable man in the middle has struggled so far to contain Nene and Marcin Gortat in the block, and this could be the extra incentive he needs to raise his game to even larger heights as the Bulls fight to stave off a 3-0 deficit that likely means elimination.

