Joe Harris Held Off Steph Curry To Win The All-Star-Saturday Three-Point Contest

02.16.19 1 hour ago

NBA on TNT

Joe Harris dominated the largest field in 3-point shootout history, scoring 26 in his final round to edge out Stephen Curry for the crown. Harris hit 12 in a row after missing his first three shots in the final, and sank his entire money ball rack in both rounds to win the contest in his first appearance.

The Brooklyn Net got off to a hot start, nailing his final eight shots to score 25. He was joined in the final round by Buddy Hield, who hit all but one of his money balls for a score of 26, and Stephen Curry, who sank his final ten shots to put up 28 in the first round.

