NBA on TNT

Joe Harris dominated the largest field in 3-point shootout history, scoring 26 in his final round to edge out Stephen Curry for the crown. Harris hit 12 in a row after missing his first three shots in the final, and sank his entire money ball rack in both rounds to win the contest in his first appearance.

Joe Harris drains nine straight and posts another perfect money ball rack to finish with a championship round score of 26! 🔥🔥🔥#MtnDew3PT pic.twitter.com/abh9qlo6Ix — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

The Brooklyn Net got off to a hot start, nailing his final eight shots to score 25. He was joined in the final round by Buddy Hield, who hit all but one of his money balls for a score of 26, and Stephen Curry, who sank his final ten shots to put up 28 in the first round.