Joe Johnson Drops 29 Points & 8 Three-Pointers In One Quarter Against Philly

#Philadelphia 76ers
12.17.13 5 years ago

Joe Johnson made some history Monday night in the Nets’ game against the Sixers. Johnson was on fire all night and was scorching in the third quarter, going 8-for-10 from the 3-point line and scoring 29 points in the third quarter alone. Johnson’s eight 3-pointers tied Michael Redd for most made 3-pointers in one quarter.

Johnson finished the game with 37 points on 13-for-20 shooting from the field and 10-for-14 from beyond the arc. The Nets finished with a total of 21 three-pointers, tying the Blazers for most made 3-pointers by a team in one game this season.

Johnson’s incredible performance led the Nets to a 130-94 victory in front of the Brooklyn home crowd that included Sir Paul McCartney in attendance.

(shot chart from ESPN Stats & Info)

Are the Nets turning it around?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSDimeMagJOE JOHNSONPAUL MCCARTNEYPHILADELPHIA 76ERSSmack

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP