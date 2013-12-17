Joe Johnson Drops 29 Points & 8 Three-Pointers In One Quarter Against Philly

Joe Johnson made some history Monday night in the Nets’ game against the Sixers. Johnson was on fire all night and was scorching in the third quarter, going 8-for-10 from the 3-point line and scoring 29 points in the third quarter alone. Johnson’s eight 3-pointers tied Michael Redd for most made 3-pointers in one quarter.

Johnson finished the game with 37 points on 13-for-20 shooting from the field and 10-for-14 from beyond the arc. The Nets finished with a total of 21 three-pointers, tying the Blazers for most made 3-pointers by a team in one game this season.

Johnson’s incredible performance led the Nets to a 130-94 victory in front of the Brooklyn home crowd that included Sir Paul McCartney in attendance.

(shot chart from ESPN Stats & Info)

Are the Nets turning it around?

