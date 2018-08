Joe Johnson Gets A Crazy Compliment; Dirk Gets Jiggy Wit’ It

Well at least New York can say for sure thatis alive. Still, the Hawks beat them by 10 after withstanding an old school ‘Melo performance (36 points, nine rebounds). At one point in the fourth, after(28 points) had rocked the Knicks to sleep on three consecutive pull-ups, we heard the Hawk announcers say, “When it comes to clutch shooters in this league, Joe Johnson has to be in the top two.” However the two biggest shots of the game came from(8-for-9, 20 points). He shookand hit a runner, and then canned a corner triple. Those shots pushed it to 94-84 with barely three minutes to go. This game was also probably the first time we’ve said the words “Willie Green” since AND1 MixTape Vol. 8 … The Hawks should just trade for. The former Georgia Tech baller loves him some ATL. He had 25 points, and was shooting like a seasoned vet. In fact through three quarters, ‘Melo and Shump had combined for 51 of New York’s 69 points …(19 points, 12 rebounds) might’ve put the exclamation point on Chicago’s 12-point win over the Pistons with a facial over. Butdefinitely put the exclamation point on Noah’s dunk. That was the first time we’ve ever heard the infamous commercial line “DOES ANYBODY KNOW HOW TO POST VIDEOS TO… FACEBOOK?” in an NBA game. This cat is too much sometimes …went off for 25 and seven in Houston’s nine-point win over Memphis, a game with enormous playoff implications … As we wrote yesterday , people need to start paying attention to Boston, especially if(24 points, 10 rebounds) keeps turning back the clock … It was pretty ironic that on the day where a few people tried to proclaim that(22 points, 11 boards) had officially reached Da Kid levels (Kevin Garnett for some of you young’ns), Minnesota hadperform at halftime. You can’t make this stuff up … According to AP writer John Krawczynski, a fan hollered at KG to come back to Minnesota next year. Garnett responded, “No way.” … Utah and(27 points, 16 rebounds) lost at home to Sacramento by one after their crazy tip-in off a missed shot fromwas just a split second too late … If all of our Jazz readers didn’t think we had some vendetta against Utah, we’d make a joke about how not even the Utah fans know what to do with; they were veering back and forth again on whether to cheer or boo him. The Kings would love some help as well. They’re not sure what to do with him either. Their handling of the Jimmer this year looks liketrying to put a condom on in The 40 Year Old Virgin … Washington just drilled Philly, 97-76. They were taking all of the usual absurd shots they normally take (threes from 45 feet,fadeaway contested threes from the corner, etc.) but they were making them. Apparentlydestroyed the team at halftime, but it didnt matter. We almost felt as bad for him as we didafter it was discovered Marbury couldn’t win the MVP of his league because he’s not Chinese (That’s not a joke either) … Don’t look now but the Wizards have now quietly held their last eight opponents under 100 points … Andnearly broke the box score in the Nets’ 102-100 win in Golden State. Whiletied an NBA season high with 20 assists, Wallace had the game-saving block on, as well as 24 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, six steals and even two triples … Keep reading to hear what could’ve inspired Dirk last night …