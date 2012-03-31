Joe Johnson Gets A Crazy Compliment; Dirk Gets Jiggy Wit’ It

Well at least New York can say for sure that Carmelo Anthony is alive. Still, the Hawks beat them by 10 after withstanding an old school ‘Melo performance (36 points, nine rebounds). At one point in the fourth, after Joe Johnson (28 points) had rocked the Knicks to sleep on three consecutive pull-ups, we heard the Hawk announcers say, “When it comes to clutch shooters in this league, Joe Johnson has to be in the top two.” However the two biggest shots of the game came from Willie Green (8-for-9, 20 points). He shook J.R. Smith and hit a runner, and then canned a corner triple. Those shots pushed it to 94-84 with barely three minutes to go. This game was also probably the first time we’ve said the words “Willie Green” since AND1 MixTape Vol. 8 … The Hawks should just trade for Iman Shumpert. The former Georgia Tech baller loves him some ATL. He had 25 points, and was shooting like a seasoned vet. In fact through three quarters, ‘Melo and Shump had combined for 51 of New York’s 69 points … Joakim Noah (19 points, 12 rebounds) might’ve put the exclamation point on Chicago’s 12-point win over the Pistons with a facial over Jason Maxiell. But Stacey King definitely put the exclamation point on Noah’s dunk. That was the first time we’ve ever heard the infamous commercial line “DOES ANYBODY KNOW HOW TO POST VIDEOS TO… FACEBOOK?” in an NBA game. This cat is too much sometimes … Goran Dragic went off for 25 and seven in Houston’s nine-point win over Memphis, a game with enormous playoff implications … As we wrote yesterday, people need to start paying attention to Boston, especially if Kevin Garnett (24 points, 10 rebounds) keeps turning back the clock … It was pretty ironic that on the day where a few people tried to proclaim that Kevin Love (22 points, 11 boards) had officially reached Da Kid levels (Kevin Garnett for some of you young’ns), Minnesota had Vanilla Ice perform at halftime. You can’t make this stuff up … According to AP writer John Krawczynski, a fan hollered at KG to come back to Minnesota next year. Garnett responded, “No way.” … Utah and Al Jefferson (27 points, 16 rebounds) lost at home to Sacramento by one after their crazy tip-in off a missed shot from Gordon Hayward was just a split second too late … If all of our Jazz readers didn’t think we had some vendetta against Utah, we’d make a joke about how not even the Utah fans know what to do with Jimmer Fredette; they were veering back and forth again on whether to cheer or boo him. The Kings would love some help as well. They’re not sure what to do with him either. Their handling of the Jimmer this year looks like Steve Carell trying to put a condom on in The 40 Year Old Virgin … Washington just drilled Philly, 97-76. They were taking all of the usual absurd shots they normally take (Cartier Martin threes from 45 feet, Jordan Crawford fadeaway contested threes from the corner, etc.) but they were making them. Apparently Doug Collins destroyed the team at halftime, but it didnt matter. We almost felt as bad for him as we did Stephon Marbury after it was discovered Marbury couldn’t win the MVP of his league because he’s not Chinese (That’s not a joke either) … Don’t look now but the Wizards have now quietly held their last eight opponents under 100 points … And Gerald Wallace nearly broke the box score in the Nets’ 102-100 win in Golden State. While Deron Williams tied an NBA season high with 20 assists, Wallace had the game-saving block on Charles Jenkins, as well as 24 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, six steals and even two triples … Keep reading to hear what could’ve inspired Dirk last night …
Joe Johnson Gets A Crazy Compliment; Dirk Gets Jiggy Wit’ It
#Atlanta Hawks #Vanilla Ice #Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #New York Knicks #Chris Paul #Chicago Bulls #Carmelo Anthony #Boston Celtics
uproxx 03.31.12 6 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks#Vanilla Ice#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#New York Knicks#Chris Paul#Chicago Bulls#Carmelo Anthony#Boston Celtics
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSBOSTON CELTICSCARMELO ANTHONYCHICAGO BULLSChris Pauldallas mavericksDIRK NOWITZKIDWYANE WADEGerald WallaceIMAN SHUMPERTJack ArmstrongJOAKIM NOAHJOE JOHNSONKemba WalkerKEVIN GARNETTKEVIN LOVEMIAMI HEATNEW YORK KNICKSORLANDO MAGICryan andersonSmackStacey KingSTEPHON MARBURYTORONTO RAPTORSVANILLA ICEWillie Green
Article
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.13.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 1 week ago