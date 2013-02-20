Joe Johnson Gets Huge Buckets; The Warriors Are In Trouble

Despite the convenience to call the post-All Star period the NBA’s second half, the playoffs are right around the corner. This is a sprint in the final two months with the Heat having to play the most games before the playoffs with 32 (the Lakers: 26). For Joe Johnson, what a better way to start it off than hitting the two biggest shots of the game. The Nets’ 113-111 win looked to be elementary for Milwaukee instead when Deron Williams wiped an elbow across Monta Ellis‘ face with 7 seconds left in regulation and got called for an offensive. Down three, Johnson hit a cold triple to tie, a shot he one-upped with an Iso-Joe for the books to win it in OT. With Luc Richard Mbah a Moute on him like a second skin, Johnson cocked back a sweet 18-footer for the dub. After shots like that Brandon Jennings‘ monster 34 points, six boards and seven dimes were swept away for naught. The Bucks are everyone’s pick to move somebody before the trade deadline. … All the good times and good copy we spent writing about the Warriors this year is looking like ancient history now that they’re in the middle of a six-game losing streak after a 115-101 loss to Utah. Afterward the team was coming clean like it was a confessional room on “The Real World.” Mark Jackson said everyone would have to earn minutes and that he was tired of the “my bad” attitude from players for their defense. Golden State got just five steals, forced just 11 Utah turnovers and let it shoot 50 percent. The Dubs’ numbers were very good on offense but Al Jefferson‘s 24 were some variation of constantly feeling his man with his back, zipping to the opening and facing little resistance from the help side. Stephen Curry had 29 points. … Denver wanted this win badly. After a triple-OT loss in Boston weeks ago, Danilo Gallinari hit the Celtics with the body blows in the final quarter. He had 26, five assists, five boards in the 97-90 win that had the Italian worked up for. He told Celtics fans in the arena literally to get out when he was interviewed on the court afterward. Meanwhile it was way too easy to forget about Dre, with Iggy getting one point. … Hit the jump to read about rapper-broadcaster beef. …
