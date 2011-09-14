Joe Johnson Has A Fingerprint Sensor For His Sneaker Closet

09.14.11 6 years ago 3 Comments
Joe Johnson

Joe Johnson (photo. Zach Wolfe)

The fact that Joe Johnson is a member of Team Jordan already lets you know that his sneaker collection is nice. But after getting a peek inside his closet in the new issue of ESPN The Magazine, it appears Joe Jeezy has taken the game to a whole new level. What can a six-year, $119 million contract buy you? How about a fingerprint sensor to get into your 500-square-foot sneaker closet.

“I wanted to display all of my shoes, so I had this 500-square-foot closet made,” Johnson told Stacey Pressman. “I just thought this would be a cool idea, and it would almost look like a museum. I had a fingerprint sensor put on the door to make sure I’m the only one who can get in here.”

Of the 436 pairs of kicks he has in there, Johnson says that most of them are unworn and that he’ll wear them all eventually.

What would your ideal sneaker closet look like?

