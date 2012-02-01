Joe Johnson Makes His All-Star Push; O.J. Mayo Knocks Out Denver

Joe Johnson is absolutely balling right now. He dropped 24 in the first half of Atlanta’s blowout win in Toronto. After he closed the frame with a rainbow three from the top of the key, the ATL play-by-play guy yelled, “Nothing but the bottom of the sack.” It’s not even a question anymore whether he’s an All-Star. If he keeps this up, we’re only asking for him to give back $30 million to the Hawks, rather than $40 mill. 30 points on 13-for-18 from the field, in only three quarters … Tracy McGrady added 15 off the bench … Looking at the glass half full, the 56 points Atlanta scored in the first 24 minutes was the most the Raptors have given up in a first half all year. Last year, everybody treated Toronto like a Golden Corral … Pau Gasol didn’t really have a chance to back up what he said about players calling him soft. If he’s soft, than what are the Charlotte Bobcats? The Lakers bent them over and spanked them repeatedly, 106-73. Kobe took it so easy, he found time to launch 11 triples. Andrew Bynum was a monster inside (20 points, 11 rebounds) but he was also being checked by people like DeSagana Diop and Byron Mullens, neither of whom know how to do anything anymore on defense besides lift their hands up … The Celtics might have some old legs, but damn. They almost blew another huge lead to Cleveland, this time up 22 before having to fight off the Cavs to win 93-90. Paul Pierce had 20 and Kevin Garnett made a couple of huge run-stopping shots down the stretch to hold off Kyrie Irving (21 points). The rook plays like a vet already, and the numbers prove it. In NBA history, no 19-year-old has ever averaged more points per 40 minutes than Irving is doing right now (25.2). Kobe went for 23.7 and Durant was at 23.5 … Anderson Varejao went Barbara Walters on the Celtics with a 20/20 game. Doc Rivers joked around and called him an All-Star. At least, we think he was joking … With their backcourt oddly quiet again, the Warriors rode their mismatched group of backups to a tight 93-90 win over Sacramento. In the second half, Brandon Rush (15 of his 20 points in the fourth) hit a number of big threes, Ekpe Udoh shut off Sacramento rim transportation and even Nate Robinson was staying away from stupid … Tyreke Evans finished one assist shy of a trip-dub (22 points, 10 rebounds, nine dimes) … Keep reading to hear about O.J. Mayo’s game-winner …
good stat DIME on the kyrie irving nugget. if i would have said it, guys here would say his dick was in my mouth.
i think if oj gets traded to a squad that’ll let him shine, he’ll find his rookie form. he may even be a more consistent scorer than harden if given the minutes. he is revitalized this season.
This is typical Joe Johnson. He starts the season cold, then makes a run just in time for the all-star game. After that he slowly fades until he’s non-existent in the playoffs. Seriously Dime, stop peddling Joe Johnson as an all-star down out throats. He doesn’t deserve it.
toronto played like the knicks, knicks played like toronto. weird i know.
lakers got easy win. can’t ask for more.
“he was also being checked by people like DeSagana Diop and Byron Mullens, neither of whom know how to do anything anymore on defense besides lift their hands up …”
WHAT? Care to re-watch mavs-spurs semis from 2006?
Did you really just bring up a series from nearly six years ago to try to say Diop is still a good defender? C’mon now
@Wake — When was Joe Johnson “non-existent” in the playoffs? His worst postseason with Atlanta was in ’09 when he averaged 16 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 3.5 apg and the Hawks still made it to the second round. You don’t advance in the playoffs with your best player being “non-existent.”
This might be the wrong time to ask, cos cheating to beat New Jersey is far from impressive… but are the Pacers for real this year? Not talkin chips, but they have some quality wins already this season and with their mix of depth, talent and youth there seems to be no reason they shouldnt aim at the 3 spot in the east.
lol @ t-pain singing “all I do is win” in the palace.
joe johnson is an all star, and when he plays like last night I would take him over Kobe. I know, crazy.. but I prefer a guy who doesn’t take 30 shots per game and ignores 2 of the best big men in the league. only because jj takes less shots than some stars in this league, doesn’t mean he’s not an all star. atl is 16-6 too.
If Joe Johnson did not leave Phoenix, they might have already played an NBA finals game at least. It just highlights the importance of having a competent general manager.
Speaking of the Suns, I just could not help but admire the loyalty of Steven Nash. Very classy.
Anyway, not basketball related and I believe it is days old but have you guys read or heard that Mike Tyson will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?
Does this mean he becomes the first athlete in the world to be inducted into the hall of fame of two sports? Yes, I consider the WWE as a sports competition.
* Steve
[www.youtube.com]
“The Lakers bent them over and spanked them repeatedly”
wow bizarre image
Watched the Grizzlies game against the Nuggets. And looking at the plays run by Denver during crunch time, having no go-to-guy really hurt them.
Maaaaan, if Valgina makes an Allstar game, I’m going to China and getting that leg bone breaking operation to make myself 2 inches taller, then I’m going into the nba. If he’s an Allstar, I should be at least a towel waving bench body…that guy is the least skilled player in the nba, even has less skills than Fat Davis, which is impressive. Seriously, the guy can flop and run around, that is about all he does that is even average level for nba. The celts suck horribly for letting that weak ass scrub fool even crack 15 points, they should have been tagged with the loss just for letting the worst guy in the nba go off on them.
“No player in the NBA misses more layups than Tony Allen.”
Carlos Boozer retired?
And speaking of Diop, anybody see the free throw he airballed by at least 3 feet the other day? Turrrible*Charles Barkley voice*
@control
I agree with most of what you said about Valparejao, but he’s exactly the type of player the Raptors need to play beside Bargnani. I’m not saying him exactly, but he fits the mold for Bargnani’s complimentary center.
That said, I still don’t want his Vidal Sassoon Supreme Volumized hairstyle fluffing around the court for our team.
@Alf nah he’s not. Jim brown is in the nfl and lacrosse hall of fame (random I know). Something tells me joe got pissed off from reading dime and is goin ape shit.
I promise that you wouldn’t talk crap about Varejao if he played for your favorite team. He’s on of those guys who is so despicable, but you would start singing the praises of what he does if he was on your team.
I knew Austin would come in mad about someone saying something bad about Joe Johnson. I’m shocked it took more than 2 hours for the reply though. In his words (kinda), don’t nobody be talking bad bout Joe Johnson.
Sweeney. Go back and watch the tapes. 2006, game 3, 3rd quarter, 6:42 to 6:37 left on the clock, and you will see some of the greatest defense ever played. Also Game 2, 1st quarter, 1:13-1:10. If Diop could bring that every night we are talking about a HOF player.
JAY
No way is a completely unskilled, floppy head, floppy playing mother fucker what our team needs. I’d take a center like DeAndre Jordan, Ibakabakaflame, or pretty much any center who can jump very high, is very long and can block a shot here and there, while not being beasted in the post. I even liked Reggie Evans while he was on the team, the guy was doing like 16rbs/game and .5groin grabs/game until he got hurt…
To any GM or Scout reading Dime
If you are interested in a guy who is an inch shorter, a lot stronger and a lot quicker than Valgina. A guy who actually has basketball skills, doesn’t flop and plays defense like a man, I am your guy! My hair isn’t as good as that Brazilian prick’s, but I’m strong as fuck, quick, and have very good passing skills as well as able to knock down 3s about 40%. Dimemag has my email, hit them up and lets get this going, I’ll work for the nba minimum and not complain!
Agree with Big I
Agreed. I say I don’t want him now because he bugs me as an opponent. I think he can help our shitty squad. Not that I want the help this season. control is shitting bricks on him right now. Lol
@control: “My hair isn’t as good as that Brazilian prick’s”
^ umm… too easy.
Big I
I don’t know why any team or fan of a team would want the guy to be a part of their organization. He’s so annoying because he fucking sucks and just runs around and flops. He’s like a super unskilled Joakim Noah, who is pretty unskilled and overrated himself. I don’t know why people would WANT a guy who sucks on their team, that’s like saying you want Royal Ivey to be your team’s starting point guard, or Scal as your 6th man.
JAY
Yeah, I caught that one after I hit submit, haha.
nick young told reporters that, not only has gilbert been getting in shape by losing a lot of weight, but he also took a trip to germany and got the same treatment on his knees that has kobe playing amazing this year.
ummm that made me want gilbert on my team a lil bit more. don’t sign on the heat gil is all i’m asking.
also…kenyon martin, who has the lakers and knicks on his short list of teams of where he’d like to play, has mentioned making a decision of who to play with by this weekend. he’s been playing in china so it’s not like he hasn’t been doing anything. he’s in shape so the transition back to the league won’t be as difficult.
on the other hand, the lakers have said to be in talks with rasheed wallace and said if they can’t sign martin, wallace will be choice B. i don’t know how the mix of an outspoken rasheed and a kobe bryant would mesh, but kobe seems to impact the mentality of eccentric nba players in a positive way (see: barnes, artest).
my only concern is wallace’s health. dude could still provide value when he left the game. he claims to have been working hard to get back in, and if he was in pain, i don’t think he’d be wasting his time.
Steve Smith on nbatv brought up an interesting stat on Kyrie Irving, kid is shooting 50% from the field, 40% from three and 80% from the line. Those are legit numbers, only a few guys in the 50/40/90 club like Nash, Stockton, Bird, and do you remember Mark Price? I was in ctown when they had that squad with Harper, Nance, Daugherty, f*ing MJ!
KMart is an interesting dynamic, he could really help a contender like the Heat in providing depth or Lakers, an interesting team with be Chitown. Instead of Boozer’s fadeaway game, have KMart provide D on Bosh could help them out. The Clips!
beiber newz is actually making relevant points pertinent to basketball and his annoyance factor has seemingly dissipated. I no longer have issues with his presence.
Just noticed, Blake Griffin is averaging a better % from the field than he is the free throw line so far in the season. What the fuck is the matter with him that he can’t make free throws, when he is actually a pretty good shooter out to about 15-18ft? That guy has to get his shit straight in his mind, cause he’s losing it a little bit with bad attitude and not being focused. Hopefully he can get his shit on track and become a 70% free throw shooter at least, god damn.
control – Look, I don’t like the guy either. The fact of the matter is that he the 4th leading rebounder in the league right now, #1 in offensive rebounds, and he averages a double double. He is a pain in the ass with floppy hair and a floppy body that flops everywhere. BUT if he played for your team he would suddenly be the hustle/glue/bothersome guy that everyone in the home building loves. Luckily the Clippers have Jordan and Blake, and the Lakers have Pau and Bynum so I don’t have to worry about him living in LA because I hate him.
funny that the comments are about Joe Jacker Johnson and Anderson Floppagina.
In worse news, my 6 year old son decided he is a Rockets fan. Well… at least it ain’t the lakers
I think Poppi GEE could appreciate another addition to the Rockets fanbase – but yeah, he had that kid and we’ve barely heard from him since. that’s how it goes…
@TWU- I love me some Kyle Lowry, though his shooting has been turrible. Was a stud the first 3 weeks of the season but his shooting has fallen off the last couple of weeks but they continue to win and he contributes in nearly every other category.
Dalembert? Where did he go to get some game, he has actually been playing some solid D and boarding and KMart has been lighting it up.
Not gonna lie, still have a pair of Hakeem Etonics from his days in Houston, nice red and yellow trim. Why isn’t there a big like him nowadays? You can go train with him Dwight, just like rich white people at Jordan camp but can’t translate that sh*t to your own game!
[kicksoncards.tumblr.com]
Why Roy Hibbert why would you even think of trying to stop Deron Williams streaking down the MIDDLE of the lane (thats like a basketball cardinal sin to let a guy just cruise through the MIDDLE of the lane like that) knowing full well he can cram it like DW did. That is the one big weakness big man shot blockers have, they want to go up and swat whatever is flying close to the rim … only to get punked like 40% of the time.
These offensive moves are like shot-blocker killers:
floaters
tear drops
up-and-unders
double-pump
oki-dokes
reverse dunks
and…
the power cram with the big man coming late from the weak side tryin to save the day … WHAAMMM. Print It Out and Put That Up in Your Room Bro!
I think I used to breakdance in a pair of those Etonics
oh … my bad, by reverse dunks I meant opposite side dunks faking out the big man …
JDish breaking out the okie-doke!! I always fell for the okie-doke. But you missed my personal favorite: The Sneaky Pete. The Sneaky Pete get em every single time.
isaih thomas is still doin that poor man’s damon stoudemire impression in sacramento- good to see. dude was fun to watch with the huskies
i’m guessing the utah bigs are gonna be a bit hesitant contesting blake goin to the hoop tonight
it’s crazy…i’m not saying who’s better between whom…but blake stormed into the scene with more umph faster than durant. blake was an all star (controversial), and had ppl at least with one eye to the clippers quicker than kd did with the sonics, regardless of the dunks….okay maybe it was cuz of his dunks, but he still made the all star team his first season…and lebron couldn’t even do that.
how much better can blake actually become, scary to think. seems like every good big man in the L is missing something.
dwight-post game/free throw effectiveness
bynum-athletism
blake-shot blocking
brook lopez/bargnani-rebounding
i dunno…if i ever see a big man that can rebound, block, hit free throws, jump, hustle, basically do everything a big man is supposed to, he’d be my fav big.
might as well have a kobe plug here: i find it funny how ppl criticize kobe’s game and how he hurts his teammates and how he shouldn’t get all the credit he gets….but, when we look at phil jackson, people discount his rings in LA because he had kobe and shaq at his disposal. if kobe was that much if a headcase, i don’t think ppl should sing the praises of kobe when trying to discredit phil’s rings with him. they should at least be elevating it, because to win with a player people say was a problem is hard to do.
it helps when everyone of your rings as a coach comes from having the best or at least most dominant player in the L on your team.
then again, ego management is an under-rated skill i suppose
it’s most definitely an underrated skill…he ain’t earn the name zen master from the local bar.
@control Damn the minimum. Shiiit I’ll play for half a mil and not complain real talk.
jaja Tony Allen shoots bricks for lay-ups, but is all over the place otherwise on the court. I’m not very tall but I Used to be in shape enough to get after it, play hard nosed defense on guys, pick up the off rebound & putback, make the extra pass … a do-all scrapper, yet I would miss those pesky layups every now and then.
Im hooked on up and under nowadays..
Favorite move since im only 5’10 lol
i caught some heat from someone from hawaii on this site when i brought up how some players are better suited off the bench.
this was in regards to harden starting for injured thabo sefolosha.
well, head coach brooks of the thunder seems to have agreed with me, as it appears he has ended that experiment, is starting daequan cook and is bringing harden back from off the bench.
i said it must be a psychological thing. will harden ever become a starter? who knows. i hope for his sake, if he wants that, then i would be happy to see it.
but me personally, i still hold the belief that had the thunder drafted tyreke evans over harden they’d be more formidable. tyreke, westbrook and durant on the same squad? as i like to say…SHEEEEESH !
Wow! What’s the happs tonight?
Bulls have 57 points in the 4th and John Wall hasn’t scored yet n it’s the 3rd quarter in that game…
Crazy!
KDIZZLE
john wall re: guess that means he’s having an average ricky rubio kinda night