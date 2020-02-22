Joe Johnson Will Return To Big3 After His MVP Campaign Last Season

Big3 is on the verge of kicking off its fourth season this summer, and Ice Cube’s still young 3-on-3 league has some big changes in store for the upcoming campaign. One thing that won’t change is that the league’s best player from last season is back, and he’s looking to defend the league MVP award and championship that his squad won in 2019.

According to the league, seven-time All-Star Joe Johnson will be back as a member of Triplets, a squad that he co-captained last year alongside another former NBA standout, Al Jefferson.

THE BEST #FIREBALL3 PLAYER IN THE WORLD IS BACK 🏆 | #BIG32020 pic.twitter.com/WsstBVp8Gv — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) February 22, 2020

Johnson took to the comment section on the league’s official Instagram account to offer up a warning to those who will be tasked with checking him this year.

Johnson joined Big3 a few months after getting waived by the Detroit Pistons, and while he hasn’t had a cup of coffee in the NBA since, he was nothing short of dominant playing 3-on-3 last year. The well-traveled guard/forward led the league with 21.9 points and 3.9 assists per game, was second in the league with 1.1 steals a night, and was fourth league-wide with 7.5 rebounds a game.

This year’s Big3 season will tip off on June 20 in Memphis. The teams will play eight regular season games in eight different cities ahead of the playoffs on August 22 in Portland and the finals on August 29 in Detroit.