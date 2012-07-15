Joe Johnson Says Nets ‘Definitely’ Better Than Knicks; New York Also Losing Jeremy Lin?

GM Billy King is calling them “the best backcourt in the NBA.” We’re calling them a probable playoff team. Joe Johnson just calls them “definitely” better than the Knicks. The venue: Borough Hall. Who: about 1,000 screaming fans. What: a rap cypher. Okay, so the last part isn’t really true. But that’s what it felt like. Someone should’ve just given Brooklyn Borough President Marty Markowitz a mic because the dude was throwing more haymakers at the crosstown “rivals” than Eminem on “The Sauce.” At the rally to celebrate the new stars of Brooklyn, Markowitz instead took the chance to say: “For nearly 40 years the Manhattan Knicks have shown they can’t bring a championship to New York, so it’s going to take the Brooklyn Nets to get the job done. So move over Manhattan â€” enough air balls. You had your chance.” He must’ve been hanging with Jay-Z lately. It took more than half a bar to drop the diss, but he still hit the Knicks HARD. Then Johnson took his turn and said his new squad is definitely better than the ones from across town. The Knicks haven’t exactly lit the basketball world on fire, and Amar’e Stoudemire‘s knees might be weaker than 40 Glocc, but all-around, they still have more talent than the Nets. Williams might go berserk and turn Jeremy Lin into a couple of egg rolls like he did last season, and yet it probably wouldn’t matter. The Knicks have ‘Melo, who is much better than Gerald Wallace, and Tyson Chandler, who is much better than Brook Lopez. The rest of the rosters are a wash. Joe Johnson is just a little too excited right now (for the first time in like, ever) … Brooklyn/Manhattan beef wasn’t even the biggest news in New York yesterday. It seems the unthinkable might happen. There’s a good chance the Knicks let Jeremy Lin walk. Houston has signed Lin to an offer sheet worth $25 million, which isn’t all that crazy, but it’s backloaded for nearly $15 million in the final year. In another sign that perhaps their commitment to Linsanity is wavering is the acquisition of Raymond Felton. New York picked up Felton (again) and Kurt Thomas from Portland for Jared Jeffries, Dan Gadzuric and a 2016 second-round pick, according to Frank Isola of The New York Daily News. They could play the two of them together, but how much weight can they fit in one backcourt (in the case of Felton, how much is quite literally a question)? Also, do you realize that Thomas and Marcus Camby are now once again teammates on the Knicks 14 years after they first were? … Some other offseason news: the Knicks won’t match Landry Fields‘ offer sheet and he’ll become a Raptor … Cleveland might be looking to form up the all-flop team by possibly pairing Luis Scola with Anderson Varejao … Brooklyn kept winning by picking up C.J. Watson on the cheap … The Bobcats claimed Brendan Haywood, while the Hornets agreed to match Phoenix’s offer to Eric Gordon … And Kyrie Irving is out six to eight weeks after he fractured a bone in his right hand during a summer league practice. Kobe DEFINITELY sent Tonya Harding’s hit man … Keep reading to hear about the second day of the World Basketball Festival …
Joe Johnson Says Nets ‘Definitely’ Better Than Knicks; New York Also Losing Jeremy Lin?
uproxx 07.14.12 6 years ago
