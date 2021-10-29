The Brooklyn Nets are without the services of Kyrie Irving, and it doesn’t seem like that’s going to change any time soon. Irving is not vaccinated against COVID-19, and because of a mandate put in place by New York City, he’s unable to participate in the team’s home games. While he could play in most road games and practice with the team, the Nets decided they did not want Irving to be a part-time player.

As such, Irving is hanging out at home, and according to Nets owner Joe Tsai, there haven’t been any conversations between the team and the player since the decision was made. Via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

“Last time [I] talked to him was when we made the decision that he was not going to be playing until something changes,” said Tsai, who owns the team with his wife, Clara Wu Tsai. “We haven’t communicated since then.” Added Tsai: “Obviously Kyrie has his own belief so I respect that. But we have to make a team decision. This is not a decision about him. This is a decision about where we go as a team. And it is just not tenable for us to have a team with a player that comes in and out, no home games, only away games. What do you do in practice then?

Tsai made it a point to mention that he is unaware of whether or not New York will change its regulations, making it so Irving could play without the vaccine. Brooklyn has gotten off to a 2-3 start to the season in Irving’s absence.