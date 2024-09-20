Joel Embiid isn’t going anywhere. Embiid, the star center for the Philadelphia 76ers who has made his aspirations of competing for a championship clear regardless of which team he suits up for, agreed to a contract extension with the team on Friday morning. In a bit of news reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Embiid signed a 3-year max extension that will pay him $193 million.

The extension means that Embiid is signed with the Sixers for the next five seasons — although the deal does have a player option for 2028-29 — and will make $301 million over the life of this deal. And not long after the news dropped, Embiid posted confirmation that he’s staying in Philly on his Instagram account.

“Philadelphia is home,” Embiid wrote. “I want to be here for the rest of my career.I love this community and everything you’ve given me and my family. There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship and I think we’re just getting started! #Trust the process”

The 2022-23 NBA MVP, Embiid has spent the entirety of his NBA career in Philadelphia, as the team selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. To say his tenure with the franchise has been tumultuous is an understatement, and while he has flirted with the idea of leaving the team in the past, the Sixers have invested heavily in trying to put the right team around him in recent years. Now, with Tyrese Maxey continuing to flourish and Paul George on a big money contract, the Sixers believe they have all the pieces in place around Embiid to finally get him to at least the Eastern Conference Finals.