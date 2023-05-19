The Philadelphia 76ers are in the midst of a gigantic summer. The team has already entered the NBA’s coaching carousel following the decision to part ways with Doc Rivers, while a report on Friday morning indicated that the Houston Rockets feel very good about their chances of landing James Harden in free agency.

As for Joel Embiid, there is no word on what his future holds, as he is about to enter the first year of a 4-year supermax extension that runs through 2027 and features a player option on the final year. Like any major star on a team that has struggled to get over the hump — he’s still never played in the conference finals — reports are beginning to pop up about other teams being interested in acquiring his services, with Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reporting that the Knicks are keeping a close eye on the league MVP.

Been told since midseason that Joel Embiid is the guy to watch for the Knicks, and Philly's playoff flame out only intensified that belief. https://t.co/DNjttfh6Vp — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) May 19, 2023

It’s important to mention that there’s no indication that Embiid wants out or that the Sixers would trade him, particularly to a team within their own division. Regardless, as the Knicks showed during their ultimately failed pursuit of Donovan Mitchell last summer, the team has plenty of young players and draft capital to try and acquire a gigantic name on the trade market.