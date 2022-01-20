Joel Embiid Tied His Career-High Of 50 Points In Only 27 Minutes

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is having a monster season, perhaps his best to date, and on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic, Embiid put forth perhaps his most dominant performance of the year.

In just 27 minutes, Embiid tied a career-high with 50 points in a 123-110 win for the 76ers. Embiid was incredibly efficient, shooting 17-23 from the field and 15-17 from the line. Whatever kind of shot he wanted, he got and he got to the line essentially at will. In addition to his 50 points, Embiid had 12 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 assists too.

He certainly could have scored more too had he stayed in the game, as he had 47 points through three quarters and only played three minutes in the fourth. He was so dominant that the 76ers didn’t need him in the fourth quarter.

Just look at how Embiid was scoring too. This wasn’t just him battering Magic big men inside and getting to the line. He was hitting fadeaways off a quick post-up and dunking by taking one dribble from the three-point line and just about every other move in his bag. This was a complete scoring performance, with the Magic just having nothing for him.

this man is unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/KxR8v2jMZd — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 20, 2022

To take it a step further, the Magic as a team only outscored Embiid 52-20 in the 27 minutes Embiid was on the floor. This game was absolutely peak, MVP-level Embiid. The way he’s playing, and with performances like this, he is absolutely one of the best players in the entire league right now and if the Sixers continue climbing the East standings, he’ll have a tremendous case for the league’s top individual honor by the end of the season.