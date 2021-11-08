Superstar center Joel Embiid was scheduled to sit out the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the New York Knicks on Monday night to rest, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Shortly after that report, however, Charania added that Embiid is now in the league’s health and safety protocols and could miss 10 days.

Embiid is expected to miss at least 10 days, unless he returns two negative COVID-19 results in 24 hours moving forward, sources said. https://t.co/iYfn5vyB6m — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 8, 2021

Embiid becomes the fourth Sixer to enter health and safety protocols over the past week and a half, joining Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe and Matisse Thybulle. According to the NBA injury report, Embiid is “expected to be out until at least Nov. 18.” If that’s the case, he would miss upwards of five games during that span, including contests against the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz. A Nov. 18 return would see him face off with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets that night.

Despite sitting atop the Eastern Conference at 8-2 and winners of six straight games, the Sixers have been decimated by early season absences. In addition to health and safety protocol developments, Ben Simmons is yet to play and Danny Green, who is a game-time decision against the Knicks, has not played since the third quarter of last Monday’s victory over the Portland Trail Blazers because of a hamstring injury. If Green does not suit up, the Sixers will be down four starters and five rotation players.