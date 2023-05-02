Here’s The Moment Joel Embiid Found Out He Won NBA MVP

Following back-to-back years as runner-up, Joel Embiid was named 2022-23 NBA MVP on Tuesday nightly. Shortly after the news was announced, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Twitter account released a video of Embiid, surrounded by his Sixers teammates, learning he won the award watching TNT’s broadcast, with Charles Barkley breaking the news. The video is quite heartwarming and full of tender and silly moments, which more or less begin when all of his teammates start chanting MVP for the big fella.

The smirk into a full-on smile from Embiid is pure. Tobias Harris’ elation while sitting inches from Embiid is a fun tidbit. Tyrese Maxey shaking De’Anthony Melton to his core while putting him in a subtle headlock and filming Embiid from afar is hilarious energy. He also continues to roll the camera when he darts over to Embiid and places his hand on Embiid’s shoulder in congratulations.

Then, there’s James Harden wrapping his superstar teammate in not one, but two, bearhugs and playfully yelling “he’s crying” as Embiid is moved to tears absorbing the gravity of his MVP selection. After the initial antics, everyone gives him some space to take in everything. It’s all very sweet to see how much the moment means to Embiid and the absolute joy him winning brings his teammates.