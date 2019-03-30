Joel Embiid Will Miss The Next Three Games Because Of Load Management

The Philadelphia 76ers know that much of their championship aspirations, both this year and going forward, rely on a healthy and impactful Joel Embiid. While Embiid said earlier this week that he is excited to get to the postseason this year because he’s healthy and in game shape, the Sixers still want to be as cautious as possible with the big man’s health heading into the playoffs.

Philly coach Brett Brown spoke with the media on Saturday afternoon before the team plays the Timberwolves in Jimmy Butler’s highly-anticipated return to Minnesota. Unfortunately for those who want to see the matchup between Embiid and the scorching hot Karl-Anthony Towns, Embiid will not join the Sixers on the team’s current three-game road trip.

