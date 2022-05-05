joel embiid
Getty Image
DimeMag

Joel Embiid Is Listed As Out For Game 3 Against The Heat On Friday

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The Philadelphia 76ers face a must-win situation in Game 3 on Friday night when they host the Miami Heat, who won both games in Florida without too much issue. The Sixers were hoping that Joel Embiid would be able to return for Game 3 after staying home in Philly with an orbital fracture and a concussion, but when the 5 p.m. injury report deadline arrived, Embiid was still listed as OUT.

That isn’t good news, obviously, as it indicates he’s yet to clear concussion protocols, but the Sixers are still holding out feint hope that he can clear protocols on Friday and possibly get back in the lineup.

As to why he’d be listed as out and not doubtful if there’s still a chance he plays, that’s apparently an NBA rule regarding players in concussion protocols — because many had questions considering the Suns just got fined for Devin Booker playing in a game the day after he was listed as out.

It goes without saying that the Sixers need Embiid in the lineup to have a chance in this series, as through two games it’s been clear that they simply don’t have enough for the Heat without him. That said, it’s not impossible to think they could steal a home game with him sidelined, but they’d have to do so from an underdog position. Things could change between now and tipoff on Friday, but the sun certainly seems to be getting low on the Sixers season with Embiid still recovering.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
On The Up: The Artists To Watch In May 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In May 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
×