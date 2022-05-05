Joel Embiid Is Listed As Out For Game 3 Against The Heat On Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers face a must-win situation in Game 3 on Friday night when they host the Miami Heat, who won both games in Florida without too much issue. The Sixers were hoping that Joel Embiid would be able to return for Game 3 after staying home in Philly with an orbital fracture and a concussion, but when the 5 p.m. injury report deadline arrived, Embiid was still listed as OUT.

76ers are listing All-Star Joel Embiid as out for Game 3 vs. Heat on Friday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 5, 2022

That isn’t good news, obviously, as it indicates he’s yet to clear concussion protocols, but the Sixers are still holding out feint hope that he can clear protocols on Friday and possibly get back in the lineup.

The Sixers are currently listing Joel Embiid as out for Game 3, but there’s still progress that could be made to change his availability vs. Heat on Friday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 5, 2022

Joel Embiid will be listed as OUT as of the 5 pm reporting deadline tonight, I’m told. He is still in the process of being cleared — don’t think it means he’s definitively out for Game 3, but where things stand in return to play steps right now — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) May 5, 2022

As to why he’d be listed as out and not doubtful if there’s still a chance he plays, that’s apparently an NBA rule regarding players in concussion protocols — because many had questions considering the Suns just got fined for Devin Booker playing in a game the day after he was listed as out.

They can’t list him as anything other than out until he clears the concussion protocol. I can’t tell you whether he will or won’t with certainty, but listing him “out” right now does not necessarily mean he doesn’t play, it means he hasn’t cleared it *yet* https://t.co/f9J5uxA7SC — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) May 5, 2022

It goes without saying that the Sixers need Embiid in the lineup to have a chance in this series, as through two games it’s been clear that they simply don’t have enough for the Heat without him. That said, it’s not impossible to think they could steal a home game with him sidelined, but they’d have to do so from an underdog position. Things could change between now and tipoff on Friday, but the sun certainly seems to be getting low on the Sixers season with Embiid still recovering.