Joel Embiid’s Cavs Physical May Have Cost Him Top Spot

Kansas freshman Joel Embiid was said to be Cleveland’s favorite to be selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. But a report after Embiid’s physical with the Cavs says it “raised red flags” and could mean they turn towards Andrew Wiggins or Jabari Parker with their first selection.
Embiid has been an enigma for draft enthusiasts after sitting out the Big 12 and NCAA Tournament following back surgery. Since then he’s shown enough talent in workouts to sooth any apprehensions about his health, making him a possibility to be selected with the top pick.
Except, after Embiid underwent a physical with the team, it seems things aren’t so peachy with the former Kansas center’s health:
.@TheRealTRizzo: Sources tell me Joel Embiid's physical w/ the #Cavs did not go well. Enough red flags that they won't take him #1 overall.
The news comes the same week Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times in Milwaukee reported the Cavs were keeping the No. 1 pick and had “honed in on Embiid” for the first pick:
Several NBA officials told me the Cavs have no desire to unload the top pick and have honed in on Joel Embiid.
Obviously the Cavs are leery of health issues after a strained shoulder forced the top pick in the 2013 Draft, Anthony Bennett, from staying in shape before his rookie campaign. He struggled mightily to catch up and get his wind in what was considered a historically awful first-year performance by a No. 1 pick.
An NBA source informed the Cleveland Plain Dealer today the Cavs will work out Andrew Wiggins on Wednesday next week and Jabari Parker on Friday — the two most likely candidates to go No. 1 if Embiid is indeed out of the running.
Who goes No. 1 later this month?
