Joel Embiid Resisted The Urge To Do A DX Crotch Chop Against The Hawks

An issue for Joel Embiid over the last few months has revolved around his desire to celebrate moment by acting like he’s a member of D-Generation X. On two separate occasions, the reigning NBA MVP has picked up a fine for doing the WWE faction’s iconic crotch chop in celebration of something that happened on the basketball court.

It’s led to him getting some love from Triple H — he even got an invite to WrestleMania in Philadelphia next spring, although he cannot make it — but it appears that the NBA’s desire to not have Embiid do this has finally set in. Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers had an In-Season Tournament game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening, and during the third quarter of action, he grabbed a rebound, went up strong, made a layup, and got fouled by Onyeka Okongwu.

And then, he raised his arms to the air, seemingly in preparation of telling the fans in Atlanta that he’s got two words for ya. But his desire to not send the league any more money prevailed, much to the delight of Danuel House Jr.

As a compromise, I think the NBA should reward Embiid and let him do a Sixers version of the New Age Outlaws intro before a game one of these days.