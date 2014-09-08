Joel Embiid Sends Twitter Direct Message To Try And Improve His NBA 2K15 Rating

Incoming Sixers rookie Joel Embiid has become something of a darling on Twitter, courting celebrity crushes AND NBA free agents while providing impromptu news fodder to those of us who can get a little stir crazy in the offseason. But now he’s using Twitter for an entirely different reason: improving the skills of his NBA 2K15 avatar.

The Cameroonian center who played for Kansas last year before suffering some back issues and a foot fracture that will put him on the sideline to begin Philadelphia’s 2014-15 season, is an astute NBA 2K fan as his conspiracy theory about Shabazz Napier in the “Yakkem” NBA 2K15 trailer shows.

Now Embiid appears to have sent a direct message to Ronnie 2K, of the 2K Sports marketing team. Tommy relayed his one-sided DM convo with Embiid to his followers and it appears as if Embiid is hoping his 2K rankings are a little better, including a “mean offensive game,” and a “Dream Shake.”

Randomly got an unsolicited message from my man @JoelEmbiid. What does Joel say he wants in #NBA2K15? pic.twitter.com/laE2GUUkoA — Ronnie 2K 2K16 (@Ronnie2K) September 5, 2014

While Embiid impressed in workouts before fracturing his foot this summer, he’s a 7-footer with injury history, who averaged 11.2 points per game during his lone season at Kansas. He also has yet to play an NBA game, so we’re not sure how high his rankings go — specifically on the offensive end.

What should Embiid’s NBA 2K15 offensive ranking be?

