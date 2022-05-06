joel embiid
Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: Joel Embiid Will Play In Game 3 Of Sixers-Heat After Clearing Concussion Protocol

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Miami Heat find themselves with a 2-0 series lead against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals after winning a pair of games in which Joel Embiid did not play. Embiid took an elbow to the face in the final game of Philly’s first round series against the Toronto Raptors, which caused an orbital fracture and a concussion.

The hope has been that Embiid, who is also dealing with a torn right thumb ligament, would be able to clear concussion protocol and suit up for Friday night’s Game 3, the series’ first in Philadelphia. After originally being listed as out earlier in the day despite clearing the protocol, Embiid was upgraded to doubtful around lunchtime. And after Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Embiid intended to go prior to his warmup, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Embiid is, indeed, going to play.

Doc Rivers has elected to start DeAndre Jordan in the first two games of the series, a decision which has come under heavy scrutiny as the Heat have made it a point to go at the veteran center. While going to Paul Reed and playing small ball have both had their benefits for the Sixers, neither option can match having Embiid on the floor, assuming he is not so physically compromised that he’s unable to contribute.

Game 3 between the Sixers and Heat is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of April 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×