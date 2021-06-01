The Philadelphia 76ers are on the verge of the Eastern Conference Semifinals if they can take care of business in Game 5 against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. According to a new report, it seems unlikely that they’ll have the services of their best player as they try to close things out.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN brings word that Joel Embiid is doubtful to take the floor on Wednesday after suffering a knee injury in Game 4.

Joel Embiid will be doubful for Game 5, sources tell ESPN. He had an MRI on his right knee today, and is expected to be evaluated further in next day. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 1, 2021

Embiid took a tumble after getting blocked by Robin Lopez during the first quarter on Monday night. While he was able to stay in the game, the big man was moving gingerly, and eventually, he made his way into the locker room for evaluation. He didn’t come back onto the floor for the beginning of the second half, and eventually, he was ruled out with knee soreness. Philadelphia fought admirably without Embiid in the fold, but the Wizards went on to win, 122-114.

The Sixers should still be able to beat Washington at some point in the next three games without Embiid, but obviously, their prospects of winning a championship are severely lessened if the MVP candidate is out for an extended period due to an injured knee.