Report: Joel Embiid Told The Sixers ‘I’m Back’ From His Knee Injury After Being Named NBA MVP

The Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a surprising win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals over the Boston Celtics. With Joel Embiid watching on the sidelines due to a knee injury he suffered against the Brooklyn Nets, the James Harden-led Sixers picked up a 119-115 win on the road to put themselves in the driver’s seat of the series.

A lot has happened since that game for Philly, as Embiid went on to be named the league’s MVP for the first time in his career. And according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Embiid used the big moment to tell his teammates that he plans to play in Game 2 against the Celtics, and he’s currently “on track” to make that happen. Additionally, Embiid was on the floor on Wednesday morning getting some shots up with teammates.

Embiid was asked about this by Ernie Johnson of TNT after he was named MVP, to which Embiid responded “we shall see.” Pay special attention to his teammates — particularly Tyrese Maxey — when he responds to this, as they certainly seem to be acting like they know Embiid is holding something back.

Game 2 between the Sixers and the Celtics will take place on Wednesday night from TD Garden. It’s set to tip off at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.

