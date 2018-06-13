Joel Embiid Beat Out LeBron James To Win The 2018 Shaqtin’ MVP

Getty Image

Think of all the awards that are doled out over the course of an NBA season. They possess prestige, they’re symbols that mark excellence for players and coaches, and in some circumstances, winning some kind of an award (whether it’s a trophy or being named to an All-something team) leads to being compensated a little more cash, too.

One such award to which that first paragraph does not apply in any way, shape, or form is the Shaqtin’ MVP, given annually to the MVP of TNT’s beloved Shaqtin’ A Fool segment. Last year, the “honor” happened to go to the person who was named the league MVP, Russell Westbrook.

We learned who was named the 2017-18 MVP on Tuesday night, and in the closest vote in the history of the award, Joel Embiid won, receiving 58 percent of the vote over the other finalist, LeBron James.