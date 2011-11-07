John Calipari To His Haters: “We’re Not Desperate At Kentucky”

People either love or hate John Calipari. It’s that simple. And when the early signing period begins on Wednesday, Coach Cal hopes to come out on top once again. His record speaks for itself, but with 1,139,317 followers on Twitter, and a website updated more often than some sports blogs, it can’t hurt to let the people (mostly the recruits and other schools) know how he feels. With that, check out his National Signing Day message and let us know what you think.
On Wednesday, kids from around the nation will make a potentially life-changing decision when they put their name on a national letter of intent and sign with the school of their future. It’s an important day for these young men as they begin to set the stage for the rest of their lives.
I want to wish everyone the best in their decisions. My coaching staff understands as well as anybody that it’s a confusing and challenging process. Kentucky is not for everybody and it isn’t the only school where you can reach your dreams. It is, however, unique.
Before we get to National Signing Day, and as players wind down their decision process, I would hope everyone â€“ players and fans â€“ understand that if you start hearing outlandish things, understand it’s out of desperation. Some of the stuff I’ve heard thrown out there during this recruiting process is ridiculous and crazy.
Desperate people will do and say desperate things. I want everyone to understand that we’re not desperate at Kentucky. We’re not talking about other programs.
If someone asks me about another school or another coach, it’s going to be nothing but positive because we don’t concern ourselves with other programs. What these kids see when they visit here is exactly what they get when they come to play basketball and study at the University of Kentucky.
We don’t guarantee anybody a spot or make any outlandish promises. This is a player-first program built on the foundation of helping these players reach their dreams, but the only way they get there is by working hard and taking advantage of opportunities. Nothing is given here. You earn what you deserve.
Let me leave you with this: If it sounds too good to be true, it’s probably too good to be true. If it sounds too outrageous to be true, it’s probably too outrageous to be true.
Again, my staff and I want to wish everyone the best of luck in their decision-making process. We’re looking forward to welcoming the next line of Kentucky Wildcats next week and helping them reach their dreams.
If you ask me, this is a pretty bold letter for Coach Cal to post on his website. Although he states that Kentucky doesn’t concern themselves with other programs, he basically calls out every other program. By admonishing his competition, this letter will either add fuel to the fire or become a rallying call for Big Blue Nation.
Currently, Archie Goodwin (Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood, Ark.) and Willie Cauley (Olathe Northwest High School in Olathe, Kan.) have verbally committed to the Wildcats from the Class of 2012. Shabazz Muhammad (Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nev.), arguably the nation’s top player, has been offered but is still undecided.
What do you think?
If i was a ball player he is the only coach i would play for…
@World
I’d play for Tom Izzo all day every day.
if i wanna go pro, going to UK all day every day
I feel like some dean read over his first draft and told him, “Nice, but I think you need to add something about stduying here as well. You know, this is a university and all.”
If I was a baller, looking to fulfill my dreams of playing in the NBA someday there is only one place that I would want to play, that would be at UK. I know there are many great coaches out there but Coach Calipari seems to be willing to tailor his offense to a certain players skillset. From what I have seen (watching college basketball for years) coach Calipari seems to give his players freedom, they look comfortable doing what they know how to do and from what I have heard his players love him dearly and they have fun!. Now don’t get me wrong, I may root for a certain team but honestly, if it were my future I’m picking Kentucky HANDS DOWN!!!
As far as a player more concerned with the NBA than college…then yes UK is the place to go. UNC, Duke and all the other “storied” programs just don’t have the balls to admit it but they think the same way as Calipari. But, this year will be the first year he has experience to assist his stellar freshman class (thanks to the lockout) rech what he has yet to accomplish…an NCAA Championship. As far as readying players for the pros…nope. Most of his recruits would be H.S. to NBA if it weren’t for that dumbass one year rule. Now he does run a pro-style offense…but his vaunted “dribble-drive” is basically the same 41-motion offense I ran for my H.S. varsity and JV teams. I do think Cal does a great job of selling the UK program and his willingness to let players do what they do within the confines of the offense. I can’t think of a coach or a program that has done what UK and Cal have done the past few years as far as recruiting and national exposure. Even the Duke recruiting commercials…oops I mean American Express commercials. However, if he doesn’t win a ‘ship in the next 2 years the Blue Nation will become very disaisfied with his tactics. KY fans LOVE their players and these “one-and-dones” don’t allow for that to happen. KY fans love “college” players. Richie Farmer, Kenny Walker, Derron Feldhause et al. I think soon the luster and smooth-talk will become a non-factor without a ‘ship to back it up. I am University of Louisville fan but not anti-UK (just in THE game) and we have done just AS much in the same timeframe as UK has with all these “top” recruits (except last years 1st round flame-out). And once UK’s fan-base (and money) turn against you…YOUR DONE!