John Calipari To His Haters: “We’re Not Desperate At Kentucky”

People either love or hate John Calipari. It’s that simple. And when the early signing period begins on Wednesday, Coach Cal hopes to come out on top once again. His record speaks for itself, but with 1,139,317 followers on Twitter, and a website updated more often than some sports blogs, it can’t hurt to let the people (mostly the recruits and other schools) know how he feels. With that, check out his National Signing Day message and let us know what you think.

On Wednesday, kids from around the nation will make a potentially life-changing decision when they put their name on a national letter of intent and sign with the school of their future. It’s an important day for these young men as they begin to set the stage for the rest of their lives.

I want to wish everyone the best in their decisions. My coaching staff understands as well as anybody that it’s a confusing and challenging process. Kentucky is not for everybody and it isn’t the only school where you can reach your dreams. It is, however, unique.

Before we get to National Signing Day, and as players wind down their decision process, I would hope everyone â€“ players and fans â€“ understand that if you start hearing outlandish things, understand it’s out of desperation. Some of the stuff I’ve heard thrown out there during this recruiting process is ridiculous and crazy.

Desperate people will do and say desperate things. I want everyone to understand that we’re not desperate at Kentucky. We’re not talking about other programs.

If someone asks me about another school or another coach, it’s going to be nothing but positive because we don’t concern ourselves with other programs. What these kids see when they visit here is exactly what they get when they come to play basketball and study at the University of Kentucky.

We don’t guarantee anybody a spot or make any outlandish promises. This is a player-first program built on the foundation of helping these players reach their dreams, but the only way they get there is by working hard and taking advantage of opportunities. Nothing is given here. You earn what you deserve.

Let me leave you with this: If it sounds too good to be true, it’s probably too good to be true. If it sounds too outrageous to be true, it’s probably too outrageous to be true.

Again, my staff and I want to wish everyone the best of luck in their decision-making process. We’re looking forward to welcoming the next line of Kentucky Wildcats next week and helping them reach their dreams.