John Collins Evoked An Infamous Photo Of The Rock With His Postgame Turtleneck Fit

The Hawks picked up a comeback win over the Clippers on Wednesday night in a game that had lost some of its luster with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Trae Young all sitting out with various ailments.

As typically happens when Young isn’t on the floor, the Hawks struggled early, falling behind by 19 at the half in what appeared to be a Clippers rout. However, Atlanta came alive in the second half behind a monster 33-point, 16-rebound performance from John Collins to storm back into the lead and win 102-95.

After the game, all eyes were on Collins in the Hawks locker room, and while he handled media obligations, his teammate Kevin Huerter couldn’t help but notice that Collins, in a black turtleneck and gold chain, looked very, very familiar. So, Huerter pulled out his phone, found the infamous photo of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a turtleneck with a fanny pack, and made sure to let everyone know the inspiration for Collins’ look.

Collins’ reaction is pretty perfect, taking it as a compliment because, well, that’s The Rock and to be compared visually to The Rock is most always a good thing. He even finds a bag to replicate the fanny pack and calls over Hawks PR’s Jon Steinberg to lean against to fully recreate the photo.