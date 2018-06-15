Getty Image

Of the thousands of people to suit up for the New York Knicks over the decades the franchise has existed, few are as beloved as John Starks. The high-flying guard brought a toughness to a Knicks squad at a time when that defined the franchise, plus his story of going from bagging groceries to setting Madison Square Garden ablaze is unforgettable.

Even now, two decades after he left the organization, Knicks fans still turn out in droves to see the franchise’s all-time leader in three pointers made. That was the case on Thursday afternoon, when Starks was at the center of an autograph signing at the NBA Store in New York City.

Prior to the event, Dime caught up with Starks to discuss the hard times the Knicks have fallen on, Kristaps Porzingis, and the team’s decision to hire Pat Riley disciple David Fizdale as its new head coach this offseason.