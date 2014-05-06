John Wall’s Sick Pair Of Chasedown Blocks In Wizards’ Game 1 Win

05.05.14 4 years ago

John Wall didn’t shoot well in Game 1 of Washington’s Eastern Conference Semifinal against the Pacers, but he did have a pair of blocks, and he spread the ball around for nine assists. It was his defense on the break, though, that showed why the Pacers are again playing from behind in a series after falling 102-96 at home.

Wall didn’t just swat Paul George here:

He also wedged this Lance Stephenson layup against the backboard.

That’s four easy points he prevented simply with his athleticism and hustle.

TOPICS#Paul George#GIFs
