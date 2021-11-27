John Wall Wants To Return To The Rockets And Play Sometime Soon

The Houston Rockets have the worst record in the NBA. The team sits at 2-16 so far this season, and while there has been an emphasis on letting young players get on the floor and learn about life in the pros, it’s come with one pretty bizarre twist: John Wall has not played in a single game this season. Wall, the former All-Star guard the team acquired last year, has been a healthy scratch as the team looks to satiate his desire to play elsewhere due to the team placing a priority on its future.

With the market for his services being sparse and the inability to come to terms on a buyout, though, Wall has just sat on the bench. Apparently, he wants that to change, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wall and the Rockets had agreed on him sitting out until a trade could be found, but the five-time All-Star guard talked to Houston general manager Rafael Stone on Friday about restarting a dialogue on a return to the active roster, sources said. The two sides are expected to continues discussions on Sunday, sources said.

Wojnarowski noted that both sides have to strike a balance between what Wall’s reputation is as a player and Houston’s long-term plan. There is no word on when Wall, whose contract has two years and $91 million remaining, is eyeing a return.