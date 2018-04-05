Getty Image

The Washington Wizards are playoff-bound and, with that in mind, the team’s season-long goals remain attainable. With that said, the Wizards haven’t lived up to expectations over the course of the campaign and that has been doubly true in the recent past, with 11 losses over the past 17 games.

That swoon has all but ensured that Washington will land near the bottom of the Eastern Conference Playoff pecking order when the postseason arrives but, in the meantime, John Wall has plans to “leave a statement” with two teams that Washington could be facing in the near future.

In speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington, Wall addressed the team’s final four games and his plans for deployment.