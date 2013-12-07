John Wall’s Chase-Down Block On Nate Wolters To End The Quarter

Maybe we jinxed them? Only a few hours after we went through the laughable Eastern Conference and declared Washington the No. 3 team in the East, the Wizards lost to the lowly visiting Bucks, 109-105. Still, a chase-down block by John Wall to end the third quarter was an incredible display of athleticism.

Former Brandon Knight fill-in, Nate Wolters, thought he had a clear path for the layup as the third quarter wound down, but John Wall doesn’t mess around.

Despite the play, the Wizards would not have enough to survive a hot-shooting Bucks team.

Milwaukee got an incredible game from Khris Middleton, who was 4-for-7 from three, for 29 points. Brandon Knight had 20 while Larry Sanders stand-in John Henson had 19. The Bucks needed all those efforts, too, because John Wall kept gunning for 30 points to go with eight dimes, two steals, three blocks and five turnovers.

We might have jinxed the Wiz, though, because both Nene (right foot tendinitis) and Martell Webster (left ankle) left midway through the game with injuries.

Perhaps irrationally so, we feel partially responsible for the tough injury luck of Washington on Friday night. We hope they get healthy again soon and compete for that No. 3 spot in th East like we predicted.

