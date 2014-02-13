John Wall’s Top 15 Dunks

02.13.14
John Wall is another rising star in this league and is emerging as a young superstar. He has improved every season since entering the league and is progressing into one of the elite point guards in the NBA. His size and speed are dangerous for opposing defenders and make Wall almost unstoppable at times. His great handles, and long wingspan make him a headache to cover and his first step is one of the quickest in the league.

Wall has improved every year since being in the league and has become an NBA All-Star for the first time this season. He is averaging 19.8 points per game along with 8.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds. Wall has Washington rising in the Eastern Conference playoff race and might get the Wizards a top-4 seed.

15. Dunk vs. Detroit Pistons
Wall gets a fast break and takes advantage. Wall explodes for the reverse dunk and makes soaring into the air look easy. Wall recorded a 43.0 inch max vertical jump at the NBA Draft combine, three inches higher than Derrick Rose.

14. Dunk vs. New Jersey Nets
The Nets lose Wall and let him sneak backdoor for an easy slam. Wall throws down a lot of big time alley-oops so I expect him to be using a teammate in the Slam Dunk Contest. Wall has the height at 6-4 and a 6-9 wingspan, which makes him dangerous with his length at the point guard position.

13. Rising Stars Challenge alley-oop
Wall dominated the Rising Stars game with 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds and this slam. Wall has big ups and is an athletic freak. Wall is a big reason why Washington has improved this season and has them in the playoffs.

