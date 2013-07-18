Jon Hamm Disses Dwight Howard During ESPY’s Monologue

Jon Hamm hosted the ESPY’s tonight at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Perhaps because he was in LA, or because he’s a Lakers fan, he decided to have a little fun at Dwight Howard‘s expense.

Hamm started messing with Howard by telling the crowd, which included Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, a “stank faced” DeAndre Jordan and other NBA stars that, “Dwight Howard recently announced he was leaving the Lakers.”

Boos rained down from the pro-Lakers fans.

Hamm continued:

He’s leaving the Lakers to play for the Houston Rockets. He’s leaving LA. So, um, I guess he finally found a way to help the Lakers win.

Hamm wasn’t done though, and he continued with perhaps the best Dwight dig of them all:

We thought it would be nice to honor Howard by taking a look at his greatest moments as a Laker. So lets roll it.

At that point, ESPN cameras panned away from Hamm to the jumbo screen, and “Simply the Best” started playing before abruptly cutting off with no highlights shown and a bemused expression on Hamm’s face.

D Wade certainly liked the gag.

