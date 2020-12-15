The posters were everywhere, scattered around every local establishment in Jonathan Kuminga’s native country, the Democratic Republic of Congo. Every worldwide NBA superstar was featured: Kobe, Shaq, LeBron, Jordan. All of them.

These were the bridges linking Kuminga to his childhood dream of basketball stardom. Growing up, Kuminga did not watch the NBA. His first glimpse of the league — predominantly long highlight reels of Kobe Bryant — came a year before he moved to the United States as a 13-year-old in 2015 to attend high school at Huntington Prep in Huntington, West Virginia.

The heartache of leaving his parents and family behind was overshadowed by the pursuit of an NBA aspiration. He says it was not a “hard challenge” because he was accustomed to the experience, traveling for days at a time when he was 11 or 12, playing in various basketball tournaments.

“I’m going out there for them,” Kuminga says he told himself back then. “Like, if I go out there, I gotta do better. And I got to help everybody. … I gotta forget everything back home. Let me just focus on what’s now.”

Kuminga’s devotion and chase of an NBA vision will soon be fulfilled. He is one of the heralded young talents on the G League Ignite Team, which also includes Jalen Green and Daishen Nix, fellow projected lottery picks of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Months ago, however, Kuminga was not part of the 2021 Draft conversation. He was a junior at The Patrick School in Hillside, New Jersey, and the top-ranked player in his class, fielding offers from legendary college programs like Duke and Kentucky. Reclassifying entered his thought process the year prior, as a sophomore, when he played at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, a popular and high-end AAU circuit. On his team were four-star recruits like Jalen Lecque (now with the Oklahoma City Thunder) and Kofi Cockburn (University of Illinois), both of whom are two-plus years older than him, an age gap that extended to his competition as well.

“I was playing against people that was older than me, I felt like I was kind of better, compared to them, as long as I got in the gym, keep working every day,” Kuminga says. “In my junior year, I was like, ‘high school basketball game: boring.’ So I felt like I was bigger than everybody, stronger, faster, and just good, again, compared to anybody, so it made me just wanna get out of high school.”

To accelerate that process, Kuminga took online classes and graduated this past June. As he navigated the decision to reclassify and where to spend his tune-up year, an array of voices touted the benefits of the G League route. Amid the layoff from games, Kuminga — who is participating in the NBA 2K League’s Winter Cla$h — trained in Miami with Isaiah Todd, another member of the G League Ignite squad and someone who he’s long considered to be kin. Todd repeatedly stressed how a season as a professional would prime him for the next level. Kuminga trusted the words of his unofficial brother, mulling over the opportunity and discussing it with his family.