Things are going pretty well for Russell Westbrook right now. On the court, the former league MVP and the Oklahoma City Thunder are fighting for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, sitting one game behind the conference’s co-leaders, the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors. Westbrook has made his impact felt on both ends of the floor, leading the team’s offense and taking major strides on defense.

Off the court, Westbrook is getting his second signature sneaker. Jordan rang in the new year by announcing that it will collaborate with Westbrook on the Why Not? Zer0.2s, on Tuesday night at an event in Los Angeles.

The first colorway is titled “Future History,” and features a unique color scheme with shades of blue, orange, red, and yellow featured throughout the design. Westbrook explained the inspiration for this in a piece written for Jordan, crediting his family for playing a role in the design.