From Underneath The Shadow Of Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand Classic Stars Show Out

At one point early in the first half of Saturday night’s, the crowd at Barclays Center suddenly and incongruously erupted into a thunderous ovation during a dead ball. Only one person’s arrival could have elicited such a reaction.

Nope, not him. It was Drake.

Depending on what you think of Drake and his music — for me, it’s a guilty pleasure — some might consider the fact that he received arguably the biggest ovation of an event that also had Michael Jordan in attendance to be a sign of an oncoming apocalypse. Quite to the contrary: What it demonstrates is that the Jordan Brand, plain and simple, gets it. Playing in front of M.J. is a big part of the experience, for sure, but there’s no avoiding that Drake also holds quite a bit of cache for the new generation of ballplayers.

In that sense, on the one side, the Jordan Classic falls right in line with the McDonald’s Game and others of its kind in providing the best aspect of high-level prep basketball: the opportunity to watch emerging players on the verge of potentially becoming household names, thus being able to say you had an advance look at the brilliant future of the sport.

But the Jordan Game has gone the extra mile to present a unique experience — for spectators, sure, but especially for the prep players involved. The game was the culmination of a whirlwind weekend in New York that included a tour of legendary Gleason’s Boxing Gym, a visit to the Sports Illustrated offices and a private movie screening with Spike Lee. Jumpman-obsessed players get a grip of fresh gear and sneakers to take home. And they get to experience all of it as a group of peers preparing to make a communal and individual jump to the next level.

“I also played in the McDonald’s All-American Game, but I really like this one,” Indiana-bound forward Noah Vonleh said. “We get a lot more gear; Jordan takes care of us. And we’re playing against a lot of the other top players in the country, so it’s good to get in like a family type environment with them. I’m going to see a lot of these guys for years to come, so it’s great to build relationships with them.”

“Probably,” mused future Kentucky point guard Andrew Harrison, “the Drake concert was the best part.”

Drake aside, the fanfare surrounding the game is an illustration of how far prep basketball has come from the proverbial dusty high school gym. New York sports icons Carmelo Anthony, Amar’e Stoudemire and CC Sabathia sat courtside, as did Spike Lee and rappers Joe Budden and Fabolous. (Sabathia, for his part, was particularly excited to see future Blue Devil Jabari Parker, whom he described as “unbelievable.”)

Upstaging them all was Jordan himself, who took in the action from a skybox while players and fans alike peered up at him as if at Vatican City. Of all the things that make the Jordan Classic unique, foremost is the literal presence of the greatest player ever, going right along with his virtual ubiquity, his logo connoting excellence literally everywhere you looked in the Barclays Center.

In general, the freewheeling style of play allows players the latitude to showcase what they’re individually best at. With the beat from “No Church in the Wild” rumbling in the background, future Kentucky front line Julius Randle and Dakari Johnson muscled to the hoop, while Dime favorite Chris Walker pogo-ed over everyone to dunk home the East team’s first four points. Cerebral players Parker and Nigel Williams-Goss took proper advantage of their savvy to excel within the flow of the game. And while Canadian star and Drake favorite Andrew Wiggins didn’t quite take over, per se, he showed multiple flashes of having a higher gear than anyone else.