Jordan Brand Laces Georgetown, UNC & Cal With Crazy Melo M9s & AJXX8s For March Madness

Every year, the NCAA Tournament brings with it expected outcomes… and not so expected ones (sorry to anyone who picked New Mexico to go to the Final Four. *Gulp* Me…). But we always know Georgetown, UNC and Cal are going to get laced with some ridiculous heat from Jordan Brand. This year is no exception.

Yesterday when Cal took the floor, they were rocking some dope Melo M9s (seen below). And today, both Georgetown and UNC will be playing in some heat: the Hoyas will get some specialized Air Jordan XX8s while UNC will have the white Melo M9s with sky blue on the accents, tongue, laces and midsole.

What do you think?

