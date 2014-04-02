Jordan Brand Unveils “Playoff Pack” & First Look At Super.Fly 2 PO, CP3.VII AE

Today, Jordan Brand unveiled the “Playoff Pack” and, as part of the four-sneaker collection, gave us our first official look at the Super.Fly 2 PO and the CP3.VII AE. Inspired by the memorable moments in sports history where athletes went black to show they meant business, this pack will drop at select retail stores globally and at Jordan.com on April 9.

As crunch time nears this spring, the new Super.Fly 2 PO will feature an injection TPU heel counter and full grain leather eyestay for lighter and yet stronger reinforcements. The CP3.VII AE, the other new sneaker, sports exposed dynamic flywire technology for a lockdown fit and no-sew construction. The entire pack has strategic color blocking, team-inspired colorways and black reflective material that is meant to mimic the Air Jordan V heritage.

The Air Jordan XX8 SE and the Jordan Melo M10 are also featured in this pack.

Stay tuned for more updates and check out more images below.

